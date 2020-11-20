Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin To $500,000? Fund Manager Cathie Wood Thinks It Could Happen
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin To $500,000? Fund Manager Cathie Wood Thinks It Could Happen

Ark Investment CEO Cathie Wood appeared at the virtual investing in tech seminar put on by Barron's where she discussed the rise of Bitcoin.

What Happened: Wood told viewers the 160% year-to-date increase for the price of Bitcoin could be just the beginning.

Wood said the decision by the Fed to keep interest rates low, Bitcoin being a digital alternative to gold and an insurance policy against inflation as reasons why Bitcoin has increased in price.

The increase in institutional investors getting involved in Bitcoin is where Wood sees the price increasing further.

Wood said it reminds her of the early days of institutions beginning to make small allocations to real estate and emerging markets. She said the allocations started at 0.5% and then rose to 5%.

If institutions allocated mid-single-digit amounts to Bitcoin, it would take the price to a range of $400,000 to $500,000.

There will only be a supply of 21 million Bitcoin, with 18.5 million currently in existence.

Related Link: 3 Small-Cap Bitcoin Stocks That Could Benefit From Square’s Purchase

Why It’s Important: The rise in the price of Bitcoin would make it the 16th most valuable company by market capitalization. Bitcoin passed Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Friday with a market cap of $335 billion.

Bitcoin had already passed Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) and Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) on the list.

The rise in Bitcoin price and demand has also helped the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) rise 145% year-to-date.

Wood is the manager of four of the best performing ETFs in 2020 with the Ark ETFs.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded at $18,619.50 at time of publication Friday. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Jamie Dimon's Own Bank Has A Cryptocurrency But Says Bitcoin 'Not My Cup Of Tea'
Think Bitcoin Is On The Run? Sushi Cryptocurrency Has Surged Nearly 100% In A Week
Bitcoin Is Exploding But Still Losing Out To A Smaller Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Storms Past $18,000
Bitcoin Surpasses $17.5K Level: Is Momentum On The Crypto's Side?
Will The Real Elon Musk Please Stand Up: Another Twitter Bitcoin Scam
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ark Funds BARRONS Bitcoin Cathie WoodCryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com