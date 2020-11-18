Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ripple & Uniswap - American Wrap: 11/18/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
November 18, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Bitcoin, Ripple & Uniswap - American Wrap: 11/18/2020

Bitcoin: All-Time Highs In Sight, This Time Without The Hype

In these unprecedented times, it’s oddly reassuring to see something …precedented… happening in global markets.

Defying hundreds of obituaries, bitcoin has risen from the ashes to approach record highs again, mirroring 2017 when countless millennials convinced their uncles to buy cryptoassets over the Thanksgiving table in advance of a blowoff top by Christmas. As the chart below shows, bitcoin’s price is notably higher than it was at this time three years ago…

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Shows Convincing Setup For A Rally Towards $0.5

After closing the previous five days in positive territory and testing its highest level since mid-August at $0.3085, XRP staged a technical correction on November 18. The bearish momentum saw it lose more than 6% in value, dropping to a low of $0.2832. 

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI Is On The Verge Of A Drop To $3 As Support Fails To Hold

On Sunday, November 15, Uniswap price climbed to the highest level it has been over the past two months. But as a new weekly trading session, it reversed its direction, losing more than 7%. Despite the significant losses incurred, UNI price sits on top of stable support that may keep falling prices at bay.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin FXStreet

