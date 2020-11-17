Bitcoin Storms Past $18,000
Bitcoin (BTC) continued to see a massive surge on Tuesday, storming past the crucial $18,000 level late in the day. As of press time at 11:26 p.m. ET, the world’s apex cryptocurrency traded 9.25% higher in the trailing 24-hour period at $18,172.05. This takes Bitcoin's market valuation to a whopping $337 trillion.
Among other cryptocurrencies, Chainlink (LINK) is up 10.94% at $14.14 at the time of writing. Ethereum (ETH) is up 6.42% at $490.88.
The biggest stablecoin by trading volume, Tether (USDT) traded at its intended price of $1 with a 24-hour volume of $58 billion.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bitcoin Chainlink EthereumCryptocurrency Fintech Top Stories Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga