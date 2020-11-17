Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ripple & Polkadot - American Wrap: 11/17/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
November 17, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Aiming For $20,000 By The End Of November As It Hits A Market Capitalization All-Time High

The current bull rally of Bitcoin seems unstoppable as most indicators remain bullish and on-chain metrics show virtually no opposition towards $20,000. At this pace, reaching a new all-time high by the end of November is realistic.

XRP Price Hits $0.30 But Could Be Facing A Retrace Before Climbing Higher

It seems that XRP is finally catching up to the crypto market after a notable rise to $0.30 for the first time in two months. Unfortunately, several indicators have turned bearish for XPR, showing a potential short-term pullback is lurking around. 

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT About To Retrace Following Rejection From Critical Resistance

Polkadot is currently trading at $4.81 after a significant 10% rebound in the past 24 hours. DOT price has been rejected again from the crucial resistance level at $4.86 and could be facing another pullback.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

