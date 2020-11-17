Why Riot Blockchain's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday amid strength in Bitcoin prices.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries. It serves as a medium of exchange, store of value or unit of account.

Riot Blockchain’s stock traded up 49.27% at $6.12 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.29 and a 52-week low of 51 cents.