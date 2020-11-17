Elon Musk Doles Out Advice To Maisie Williams On Whether She Should 'Go Long On Bitcoin'

Maisie Williams asking her Twitter followers if she should go long on Bitcoin has caught the attention of many notable cryptocurrency enthusiasts and one Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

What Happened: "Should i go long on bitcoin?," the English actress, best known for playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones,” polled.

“Toss a bitcoin to [your] Witcher” Musk, who is plagued with cryptocurrency scams, advised her in response. The billionaire entrepreneur's reference to the fantasy series based on the work of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski amused some of Williams' followers as the actress plays no part in the series.

Musk also shared a piece from the satirical website “The Onion” titled “Bitcoin Plunge Reveals Possible Vulnerabilities In Crazy Imaginary Internet Money."

Meanwhile, Barry Silbert, founder of the Grayscale parent company, which offers funds like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), asked Williams to check out the investment firm, while playfully referring to the eponymous disease in the Game of Thrones universe.

Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTC: BRPHF), also chimed in, sharing his bullish thoughts on the apex cryptocurrency. “I bought more $BTC last night at 15800. It’s going to 20k and [then to] 65k,” the former hedge fund manager tweeted in response to the actress.

At press time, William’s followers were split evenly on whether she should go long on Bitcoin, with 50.9% in favor and 49.1% against.

Benzinga's Take: This might be a rather light-hearted exchange between two celebrities, but it does drive home an important point — that Bitcoin is seeing mainstream interest again.

The cryptocurrency saw a frenzy when it shot up to $20,000 in late-2017 and interest outside of the core community has since been relatively quiet.

Williams' tweet and Musk's response comes at a time when Bitcoin has entered another bull-run, up about 39.6% in the three-month trailing period at press time.

Bitcoin is nearing the $17,000 level and speculations are rife on its upwards journey with a Citibank analyst, saying in a report it could hit the $300,000 mark by the end of the next year.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 2.88% higher at $16,657.40 at press time.

On Monday, Tesla shares gained 13.19% in the after-hours session at $461.92 after closing 0.1% lower at $409.09.

