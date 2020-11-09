Bitcoin, Uniswap & District0x - American Wrap: 11/9/2020

Pfizer and Biontech announced a potential vaccine candidate against COVID-19 that seems to have a 90% effectiveness. The submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will happen right after the required safety milestone is achieved. Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, stated:

"Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19."

Uniswap is down 11% in the past 24 hours, currently trading at $2.61, right above the lower trendline of the symmetrical triangle formed on the hourly chart. A breakout or breakdown will likely represent a 20% move in either direction.

On November 5, Coinbase announced the listing of District0x, and its price jumped 150% within 24 hours. Instead of slowing down, DNT’s price continued surging from a low of $0.0086 to a current peak at $0.0837, but now it seems to be preparing for a potential pullback.

