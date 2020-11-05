Market Overview

Bitcoin Hits $15K Level For The First Time Since January 2018
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 12:51pm   Comments
Bitcoin was trading at highs of around $15,200 gaining momentum during the U.S. election uncertainty. That's the cryptocurrency's highest since January 2018.

It's still unclear whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden had won the election as the vote count continued. However, Biden appears to be the favorite at publication time.

The last time bitcoin peaked was back in December 2017 when the cryptocurrency traded at around $20,000.

This year there have been a number of positive factors pushing bitcoin higher, such as the announcement that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is adding features enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Square (NYSE: SQ) also made recent announcements adding bitcoin to its holdings.

As Bitcoin Hits New 2020 Highs, The Course Strikes Comparison With 2016 Election Cycle

Square Invests $50M In Bitcoin; Dorsey Sees A Currency For The Internet

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

