Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Crypto.com & NEO - American Wrap: 11/4/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
November 04, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Crypto.com & NEO - American Wrap: 11/4/2020

Bitcoin Price Poised For A Steep Correction According To On-Chain Metrics

Bitcoin is trading at $13,857 after hitting a low of $13,512 in the past 24 hours. It seems that the uncertainty around the US presidential election is not stopping the digital asset from climbing towards $14,000. While it remains unclear whether President Donald Trump or former vice president Joe Biden will win, several technical and on-chain metrics suggest that BTC is facing intense selling pressure.

CRO Price Extends Decline After A 60% Bearish Correction Despite Fundamentals Strengthen

CRO had a massive 700% rally since the crash in March 2020. However, shortly after its peak at $0.183 on September 1, the digital asset established a significant downtrend losing close to 60% of its value over the next two months.

NEO Price Must Hold $13.87 Crucial Support Level To Avoid A 10% Drop

NEO has endured a significant downtrend over the past few months. Since mid-September, the so-called "Chinese Ethereum" saw its price drop by nearly 48%, going from $26 to recently hit a low of $13.9. While investors continue to search for a market bottom, support weakens suggesting further losses on the horizon. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com