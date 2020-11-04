How 12 Consumer And Digital Goods Companies Are Navigating The Pandemic

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that there is a growing divide between the haves and the have-nots. This is no different for consumer-facing companies. In 2020, it’s as much about what you sell as it is how and where you sell it.

For those businesses fortunate enough to operate in industries that benefited from nationwide lockdowns and the widespread flight away from the physical world into the digital one (such as video games, e-commerce, etc) it’s been a year of tremendous growth. For those that operate mainly in the physical world (restaurants, brick-and-mortar retail) it’s been an at times painful transition.

Only now, eight months into this pandemic, are we starting to see some return to normalcy. Growth rates for some digital-focused companies have slowed from the spring quarter, and with the exception of travel and tourism, industries in the physical world are beginning to get some clarity on how demand is returning.

Thursday, 12 such companies will give investors updates on how they have navigated the pandemic so far, and what they envision for 2021 at the Consumer/Digital Goods and Services Investor Conference. These companies include last-mile delivery logistics companies like PUDO Inc, video game publishers G5 Entertainment and PopReach, family photo sharing app TinyBeans, and online boating marketplace BOATIM.

Below is the schedule for the conference. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with investors afterward and will also be available on demand.

9:30 AM ET Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS)

Speaker: Frank Böhme, Senior Investor Relations Manager

10:00 AM ET BOATIM Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM)

Speaker: Patrick Burkert, CMO and Chris Roy, CPO

10:30 AM ET Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU, MHGUP)

Speaker: Robert E. Schermer, CEO

11:00 AM ET GBLT Corp. (OTCQB: GBLTF | TSX-V: GBLT)

Speaker: Dr. Thilo Senst, Director, CEO, Interim CFO

11:30 AM ET PopReach Corp. (OTCQX: POPRF | TSX-V: POPR)

Speaker: Jon Walsh, CEO

12:00 PM ET TinyBeans Group Ltd. (OTCQX: TNYYF | ASX: TNY)

Speaker: Eddie Geller, CEO

12:30 PM ET NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR)

Speaker: Evan Gappelberg, CEO

1:00 PM ET BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)

Speaker: Mark Binns, CEO

1:30 PM ET G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF | NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: G5EN)

Speaker: Vlad Suglobov, Co-Founder, CEO, Member of the Board

2:00 PM ET Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR)

Speakers: Daniel Cruz, CFO, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Liquid Media Group Ltd.; Tyler Bushnell, Co-founder & CEO, Polycade

2:30 PM ET PUDO Inc (OTCQB: PDPTF | CSE: PDO)

Speakers: Frank Coccia, Founder & CEO

3:00 PM ET Cuentas Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN)

Speakers: Arik Maimon - CEO & Co-Founder; Michael De Prado - President & Co-Founder

