Bitcoin, Yearn Finance & Cardano - American Wrap: 10/28/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
October 28, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Bitcoin Briefly Slips Below $13,000 For The First Time Since The Last Rally

After a notable rally from the low of $9,813 established on September 3, Bitcoin managed to reach the 2019-high at $13,868. Unfortunately, the price got rejected heavily and the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 3-day chart.

Yearn Finance Price Prediction: YFI Must Hold $13,000 To Avoid Steep Correction

Despite the bullish momentum of the entire crypto market, it seems that YFI hasn’t benefited from it, being down 16% since October 24. The digital asset is currently trading at $13,153 and shows almost no signs of recovery. 

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Drops By 6.50% Following Rejection At $0.11 Resistance Line

After facing rejections at the $0.11 resistance wall, Cardano has dropped to $0.103 between October 23-28. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so further downtrend is expected. On the downside, the "Ethereum killer" has good support at 50-day SMA ($0.0985), $0.095 and 200-day SMA ($0.0925)

