Trump Campaign Website Hacked, Attackers Demand Cryptocurrency In Exchange For Spilling Secrets
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2020 11:24pm   Comments
The campaign website of President Donald Trump was hacked and defaced Tuesday, Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for the incumbent’s 2020 re-election campaign, said.

What Happened: Murtaugh tweeted on Tuesday that the campaign was working with law enforcement authorities to “investigate the source of the attack.”

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored,” said Murtaugh.

The attackers posted a notice on the website, saying, “this site was seized,” NBC News reported.

IMAGE: An image of www.donaldjtrump.com

The “world has had enough of the fake news spreaded (sic) daily” the notice read. The hackers claimed they had information that “discredits” Trump as president. 

The notice made claims that the attackers had compromised “multiple devices,” which gave “full access to” Trump and his relatives.

The hackers demanded cryptocurrency in the notice for disclosing or withholding the information they claimed to possess, as per NBC news.

Why It Matters: In July this year, a high-profile hacking incident at Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) led to accounts of former President of the United States Barack Obama, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk being affected.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website’s Twitter account was hacked, with hackers asking for cryptocurrency donations.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 2020 Presidential ElectionsCryptocurrency News Politics Markets Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

