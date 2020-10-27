Fintech Focus For October 28, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Life is a long lesson in humility. - James M. Barrie

Fintech Movers: UBS Group AG plans to invest $200 million of its own money in fintech companies over the medium term in a push to further digitize its services and find new ways to engage with clients. - Bloomberg

Benzinga unveils fintech event finalists.

Visa’s deal to buy Plaid faces antitrust.

BlackRock robo-adviser fights a breach.

CME rolls out BrokerTec RFQ platform.

Dorsey to talk DeFi at a fintech summit.

Tiller Money launches data sharing tech.

Lendesk buys mortgage fintech Finmo.

Paya teamed with consumer Artis Tech.

Finovate conference set for November.

Deutsche Börse 360T adds order book.

LPL Financial is integrating Blaze tech.

Allianz joins bond data pooling network.

DriveWealth secures $56M in Series C.

Shopify, TikTok team up on commerce.

JPM has formed a new blockchain unit.

What Ant’s IPO means for Asian fintech.

Itiviti intros cloud transformation of tech.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is IG Group, a leader in derivatives trading.

Watch For This: Nearly half a million people in the United States have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last seven days. - Al Jazeera

Experian was told to stop sharing data.

Goldman executives aware of bribing.

Subliminal texts on Halloween candies.

Taking a look at the domination of BTC.

Market Moving Headline: Markets are increasingly reflecting a unified Democratic government outcome that may lead to a significant fiscal expansion. - BlackRock