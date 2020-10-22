Bitcoin, Ripple, & Chainlink - American Wrap: 10/22/2020

Bitcoin is back above 60% market dominance and climbed above $13,000 for the first time since June 2019. In the past week alone, BTC's total market capitalization has increased by over $31 billion.

The flagship cryptocurrency is up 13% in the past 48 hours after a massive announcement from PayPal to support digital assets like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC. Bulls are eying up $20,000; however, there is a chance that Bitcoin will face a pullback first.

Chainlink had a massive 11% breakout in the past 24 hours, eying up that critical $12 resistance level. Bulls are in control of many timeframes; however, the digital asset still faces some hurdles on the way up.

On the 4-hour chart, the TD sequential indicator presented a sell signal not yet confirmed but still powerful as the last one preceded a 13% loss within the next three days. On top of that, the RSI is overextended, adding more selling pressure.

XRP has been fighting with an ascending triangle pattern for around one month and seems to have finally cracked the upper boundary. If the digital asset can close above this critical resistance point, bulls will be in full control.

