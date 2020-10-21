Ethereum, EOS & Litecoin - American Wrap: 10/21/2020

Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $381. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.7 billion has gained over 3% in the last 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged on a week-to-week basis. Despite the recovery, ETH is still locked in the range. The trading activity has been stable recently, with an average daily trading volume of $13 billion, which is in line with the long-term average figures.

EOS, like the rest of the market, is heavily bullish and has gained around $120 million in market capitalization over the past 24 hours with $2 billion in trading volume. The digital asset seems ready for a greater bull breakout in the near future according to several indicators.

The entire market capitalization has jumped by around $20 billion in the past 24 hours. PayPal has finally stated that it will indeed support the use of cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC to buy from more than 26 million merchants around the world.

