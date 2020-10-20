Bitcoin, Zilliqa & Tezos - American Wrap: 10/20/2020

Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Bulls have been in full control of the daily chart since the initial breakout above $11,000, mostly fueled by the purchases of big amounts of BTC from multi-billionaire companies like Stone Ridge.

Zilliqa had quite a crazy 2020 starting in January at a price of $0.0045 and crashing down to $0.003 in March. However, ZIL’s recovery was one of the best going from that low to a peak of $0.0258 only a few months later and reaching a $270 million market capitalization.

The past week for Tezos hasn’t been great, the digital asset lost around $300 million in market capitalization as Bitcoin continues gaining dominance over the market. Despite the downtrend, bulls are defending a critical support level that can greatly help XTZ.

Image sourced from Pixabay