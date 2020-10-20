Market Overview

Bitcoin, Zilliqa & Tezos - American Wrap: 10/20/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
October 20, 2020 6:11pm   Comments
Bitcoin Breaks Above $12,000 First Time Since September 1; Traders Anticipate A Bull Run

Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Bulls have been in full control of the daily chart since the initial breakout above $11,000, mostly fueled by the purchases of big amounts of BTC from multi-billionaire companies like Stone Ridge.

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL Could Be On The Verge Of A Massive 600% Breakout

Zilliqa had quite a crazy 2020 starting in January at a price of $0.0045 and crashing down to $0.003 in March. However, ZIL’s recovery was one of the best going from that low to a peak of $0.0258 only a few months later and reaching a $270 million market capitalization. 

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ Aiming For A 10% Price Jump If Key Support Is Defended

The past week for Tezos hasn’t been great, the digital asset lost around $300 million in market capitalization as Bitcoin continues gaining dominance over the market. Despite the downtrend, bulls are defending a critical support level that can greatly help XTZ.

