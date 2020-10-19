Bitcoin, Ripple & Binance Coin - American Wrap: 10/19/2020

Bitcoin has reached a $217 billion market capitalization after the bullish momentum of the last week. The digital asset has gained more than $27 billion in market cap after hitting a low price of $10,249 on September 24. Bulls are in full control and eying up $12,000.

It seems that XRP is finally showing some bullish signs after months of sideways trading. In the past week, the digital asset lost close to $1 billion in market capitalization but has already recovered around $400 million in the past 24 hours.

Binance Coin was initial launched as an ERC-20 token before getting its own mainnet. The exchange started burning coins in October 2017 starting with only 986,000 coins. Since then, Binance has completed quarterly coin burns reducing the total supply of BNB by more than 10%.

Image sourced from Pixabay