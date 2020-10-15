Bitcoin, Ripple & LINK - American Wrap
BTC/USD: Bitcoin is here to stay
Bitcoin is here to stay....and because of that I think we should take it seriously and look for the same chart patterns, price action that we look for in other markets...Bitcoin can be scary....but I think these crypto currencies are the future....possibly not in my lifetime....but not that far down the line...so to understand how to trade them would be a positive step...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP rejection from crucial pattern spells trouble
XRP has been underperforming since January 2019, losing a significant portion of its market dominance in that span from just above 12% to only 3.2% currently. Bulls are desperately trying to push the cross-border currency above a descending parallel channel on the daily chart.
Top 3 Losers: LINK, OMG, and YFI drop over 5% signaling further correction on the horizon
Although the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a slight correction in the past 48 hours, some coins have suffered more significant losses. The total market capitalization dropped from $370 billion to $361 billion due to the increased strength of the U.S. dollar, which is inversely correlated with the crypto market.
