Fintech Focus For October 13, 2020

Quote Of The Day: We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus. - David Nabarro

Fintech Movers: Hackers have stolen $22 million from users of the popular bitcoin wallet Electrum by enticing people to install fake software updates. - The Block

Revolut eyes a California bank charter.

OptionsSwing intros a mentorship chat.

State Street, SimCorp form partnership.

HedgeTrade added Nervos to platform.

September VC funding stats for fintech.

Bitfinex to launch EOS, Litecoin swaps.

Telegram added Ecommpay payments.

MackeyRMS launched ESG Scorecards.

Deutsche introduced new warning tech.

Advisor Group launches MyCMO fixes.

Longevity intros health-focused fintech.

N26 looks to launch new funding round.

LendingClub exits the P2P loan space.

Ninjacart landed funding from Walmart.

Watch For This: Small businesses see risks in the months ahead, and if conditions do deteriorate, it is unclear if these businesses will be able to easily access credit. - Goldman Sachs

Market Moving Headline: [T]he cumulative virus impact will ultimately be a fraction of that of the 2008 financial crisis. - BlackRock