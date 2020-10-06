Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monero, EOS & Polkadot - American Wrap: 10/6/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
October 06, 2020 5:54pm   Comments
Share:
Monero, EOS & Polkadot - American Wrap: 10/6/2020

Monero Price Analysis: Cryptojackers Play A Dirty Trick On XMR As Bulls Hit The Brick Wall

The researchers from Unit 42, the global threat intelligence team at Palo Alto Networks, discovered a new version of cryptojacking malware for named Black-T. The virus is created by a group known as TeamTnT specializing in stealing Amazon credentials and mining Monero (XMR) on the infected device.

EOS Price Analysis: EOS Explodes 19%, Goldman Sachs Veteran To Lead The Advisory Board

EOS is currently trading at $2.8 after a massive price spike from a low of $2.48 just hours ago. The digital asset reacted extremely well to the recent news about the appointment of Martin Chavez as the leader for Block.one advisory board. 

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Is On The Verge Of A Massive Price Move

Full-time trader, ‘Trader_XO’ tweeted a chart showing the magnitude of DOT's bounces from the support level at $3.9. We can observe that the first bounce was the strongest, followed by subsequent bounces that are far weaker, about half or even lower than the previous ones. The last bounce happened a few days ago and seemed to indicate that the next try could be a bearish breakout.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com