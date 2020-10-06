Monero, EOS & Polkadot - American Wrap: 10/6/2020

The researchers from Unit 42, the global threat intelligence team at Palo Alto Networks, discovered a new version of cryptojacking malware for named Black-T. The virus is created by a group known as TeamTnT specializing in stealing Amazon credentials and mining Monero (XMR) on the infected device.

EOS is currently trading at $2.8 after a massive price spike from a low of $2.48 just hours ago. The digital asset reacted extremely well to the recent news about the appointment of Martin Chavez as the leader for Block.one advisory board.

Full-time trader, ‘Trader_XO’ tweeted a chart showing the magnitude of DOT's bounces from the support level at $3.9. We can observe that the first bounce was the strongest, followed by subsequent bounces that are far weaker, about half or even lower than the previous ones. The last bounce happened a few days ago and seemed to indicate that the next try could be a bearish breakout.

