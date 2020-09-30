Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ripple & OMG Network - American Wrap: 9/30/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
September 30, 2020 5:43pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Could Be Poised For Another $10,000 Retest

Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Sits At A Critical Point To Determine Its Future

The month of September hasn't been the greatest for the cross-border currency. XRP lost roughly $3 billion in market capitalization over the past month. The digital asset currently stands at a crucial point that will determine its short-term future.

OMG Network Price Analysis: OMG Is Ready For Another Leg Up After 70% Gains

OMG is currently trading at $3.8 and has been outperforming the market for the past three days. Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, has released a report on whether the digital asset will continue soaring or not.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

