Bitcoin, Ripple & OMG Network - American Wrap: 9/30/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Could Be Poised For Another $10,000 Retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Sits At A Critical Point To Determine Its Future
The month of September hasn't been the greatest for the cross-border currency. XRP lost roughly $3 billion in market capitalization over the past month. The digital asset currently stands at a crucial point that will determine its short-term future.
OMG Network Price Analysis: OMG Is Ready For Another Leg Up After 70% Gains
OMG is currently trading at $3.8 and has been outperforming the market for the past three days. Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, has released a report on whether the digital asset will continue soaring or not.
