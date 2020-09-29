Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peter Thiel's Valar Venture Leads $52M Funding Round For European Cryptocurrency Brokerage
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 3:35am   Comments
Share:
Peter Thiel's Valar Venture Leads $52M Funding Round For European Cryptocurrency Brokerage

Billionaire Peter Thiel-backed Valar Ventures emerged as the lead investor in Vienna-based digital investment platform Bitpanda.

What Happened: The platform secured $52 million in Series A funding led by Valar and other investors including Speedinvest, the cryptocurrency brokerage said in a statement Tuesday.

Bitpanda said it would utilize the fresh investments to enter additional European markets this year and next and introduce new product offerings.

Valar Partner Andrew McCormack is joining Bitpanda’s board as a result of the investment.

“We believe Bitpanda is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the opportunity by scaling across Europe and continuing to attract loyal users, which the team has already proven they can do profitably,” said McCormack.

“Our goal is to become the leading investment and trading platform in Europe, not only for the people who are already familiar with trading but for everyone,” said Eric Demuth, CEO of Bitpanda.

Why It Matters: The investment platform said it is doubling revenue annually and has over 1.3 million users.

Bitpanda supports a wide variety of cryptocurrencies as well as investments in precious metals.

The trading platform says it is looking to expand into stocks early next year.

Thiel, best known for his association with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) as a co-founder and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) as an early investor, has backed major cryptocurrency projects before.

In July 2018, the billionaire led a funding round for EOS cryptocurrency's parent Block.one, Bloomberg reported at the time. In October last year, Thiel backed Texas-backed Bitcoin mining startup Layer1, according to Fortune.

The 52-year old's data analytics company Palantir Technolgies Inc. is set to go public on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: JD Lasica via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

IPO Outlook For The Week: Asana, Palantir Lead Busy Week Of Debuts
Price Over Earnings Overview: PayPal Holdings
Looking Into PayPal Holdings's Return On Capital Employed
Palantir Says 2020 Growth To Exceed 42%, As It Prepares To Go Public Next Week
In Fraud We Trust: Nikola Reminds Us That Americans Are Still Great Liars
Barron's Picks And Pans: Ackman Picks, Albertsons, Nvidia And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitpandaCryptocurrency News Financing Global Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com