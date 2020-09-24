Bitcoin, Chainlink & Cardano - American Wrap: 9/24/2020
Bitcoin Is Allergic To The US Presidential Elections And Immune To The COVID-19 Vaccine
Over a week ago, the author of Rich dad, poor dad, Robert Kiyosaki, said that Bitcoin would crash when a COVID 19 vaccine would be approved. Many people caught up the narrative, based on the assumption that Bitcoin is used as a safe-have asst and would go don once the market sentiments improve.
ChainLink Price Analysis: LINK Sees A 23% Price Bounce And It’s Eying Up $10
LINK price has been rejected from the 12-EMA several times now. The most recent bounce happened at $7.31, a level close to the crucial support level of $7. LINK is trading at $8.8 after a slight rejection from $9.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA Flashes Buy Signal In 12-hour Chart
IOHK, the company responsible for Cardano’s development, had announced a $250,000 fund to encourage on-chain development earlier this month. It is hoped that this fund will bolster growth as Cardano makes way for its next stage - Voltaire.
