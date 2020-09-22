Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 9/22/2020

Sell in May and go away, they say on Wall Street where some stocks have seasonal fluctuations and tend to underperform from May till October. In the cryptocurrency market, ill fame goes to September, which is considered to be always red.

The entire crypto market has been inversely correlated with the dollar Index and directly correlated with the stock market. Meaning that every time the U.S. dollar goes up significantly, there is a good chance that the crypto market plummets.

XRPUSD manages to stabilize at critical support level 0.2280$, If BITCOIN Hold above 10,000$ we expecting next new bull Run coming weeks, XRP looking bullish towards Resistance 0.32$ if manage to break 0.32$ then next level 0.48$.

Image sourced from Pixabay