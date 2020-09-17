Bitcoin, Ethereum & Compound - American Wrap: 9/17/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Poised To Retest $10,500 Before The Growth Resumed
As we reported in our previous analysis, the TD Sequential indicator created a sell signal, which is now confirmed by the ninth bar and a developing bearish harami pattern. This candlestick formation consists of a long bullish candle followed by the second candle in the body of the first one. Once confirmed, this pattern will increase the probability of Bitcoin's downside reversal with the first target at $10,700 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band), and $10,500, the barrier that served as a strong resistance during the first and the second weeks of September.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Be On The Verge Of An Imminent Breakout Above $400
A few hours ago, we posted an article about Ethereum and its vital fundamental metrics. ETH was trading at around $380, right below a significant resistance level at $385, which has broken now.
Compound Price Prediction: COMP Strong Buy Signal Could Push It Towards $170
Compound was one of the most successful DeFi projects to hit the market, jumping towards $1 billion in market capitalization just days after getting listed. Compound is still ranked 41st, and bulls are looking for a clear breakout to the upside.
Image sourced from Pixabay
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets