Bitcoin, EOS & NEO - American Wrap: 9/15/2020

The price of Bitcoin is regaining bullish momentum, however, the critical resistance level around $11,000 may remain intact for an extended period.

While Bitcoin (BTC) has been showing weakness in recent weeks as BTC price dropped from $12,000 to $10,000, some light at the end of the tunnel is showing up.

Like the rest of the market, EOS had a fantastic bull rally from its low on March to a high of $3.94 in August, a 194% price increase. Unfortunately, the digital asset is already down 30% from the peak and has dropped to the same price levels from April until July.

NEO established the 2020-high on August 30 at $22.9. Around two weeks later, the digital asset managed to touch $22.53 and pulled back, forming what is known as a double top, a bearish pattern.

Image sourced from Pixabay