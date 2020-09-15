Bitcoin, EOS & NEO - American Wrap: 9/15/2020
Bitcoin Price Charts Hint $11K Will Likely Cause Trouble For BTC Bulls
The price of Bitcoin is regaining bullish momentum, however, the critical resistance level around $11,000 may remain intact for an extended period.
While Bitcoin (BTC) has been showing weakness in recent weeks as BTC price dropped from $12,000 to $10,000, some light at the end of the tunnel is showing up.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS Fails To Capitalize On Its Entry Into The DeFi Space
Like the rest of the market, EOS had a fantastic bull rally from its low on March to a high of $3.94 in August, a 194% price increase. Unfortunately, the digital asset is already down 30% from the peak and has dropped to the same price levels from April until July.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO Forms A Double Top But The Bullish Sentiment Persists
NEO established the 2020-high on August 30 at $22.9. Around two weeks later, the digital asset managed to touch $22.53 and pulled back, forming what is known as a double top, a bearish pattern.
