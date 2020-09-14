Market Overview

Bitcoin Cash, Tezos & Binance Coin - American Wrap: 9/14/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
September 14, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
Bitcoin Cash, Tezos & Binance Coin - American Wrap: 9/14/2020

Bitcoin Cash Prepares For The Third Fork; Bears Get Ready To Push The Price To $100

As the FXStreet previously reported, the disagreements between the Bitcoin ABC development team and the core BCH community led to the breakup. Bitcoin ABC developers decided to part ways with the project and create their coin based on the BCH blockchain. At the same time, the creator and the visionary of Bitcoin Cash, Roger Ver, compared the ideas suggested by the Bitcoin ABC development team with a totalitarian policy.

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ Ready To Bounce To $4.5 According To Technical Indicators

Tezos price was trading below $0.98 in March right after the pandemic crash. XTZ bulls managed to create a massive 300% bull rally towards $4.5 just months later experiencing a notable increase in trading volume and transactions. 

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB Hits A Yearly High At $33.38 And Aims For $40

BNB was the first major coin to recover from the crash on September 3. Not only BNB has recovered from a low of $18, but it’s getting a ton of continuation, increasing by almost 86% in value over the past nine days.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

