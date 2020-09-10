Bitcoin, Cardano & VeCoin - American Wrap: 9/10/2020

Has the short-term correction of Bitcoin (BTC) finished for now?

A bullish mood has returned to the cryptocurrency market as almost all of the Top 10 coins are green. Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the only exception to the rule, and its rate has declined by 0.22%.

Cardano, like the rest of the market, had a significant crash on September 3. However, the digital asset was already weaker than the rest two weeks before. At the same time, it’s also true that Cardano’s bull rally was far more significant than Bitcoin and others with a 785% price increase.

VeChain is currently trading at $0.0132, and it’s still up by more than 700% since the crash of March 12. Looking at the IOMAP chart, it’s abundantly clear that VeChain price has a clear path well until $0.017.

Image sourced from Pixabay