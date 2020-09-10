Overstock Rallies On FINRA Approval For tZERO Markets
Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) were trading higher on Thursday after the company's tZERO subsidiary received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval to launch tZERO Markets.
What Happened: Overstock's wholly owned, blockchain-focused subsidiary tZERO got FINRA member approval to launch tZERO Markets, a retail broker-dealer platform to provide retail brokerage services for digital securities and provide issuers with investment banking and placement agent services in connection with capital-raising activities.
Why It's Important: With the launch of tZERO Markets, customers will have a streamlined experience in trading digital securities.
It will also open avenues for retail investors to access private markets that include a range of issuers, asset types, growth-stage companies, real estate and funds.
"From digitizing a private company’s ownership records to trading through an institutional-grade order-management system, tZERO has built an end-to-end ecosystem that democratizes access to private assets," tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said in a statement.
Initially, tZERO Markets will be launched on the web, followed by mobile applications, subject to regulatory review, the company said.
This will raise the value of tZERO's blockchain-focused platform, as users will have the unique ability to trade cryptocurrencies and traditional securities on one platform.
Benzinga's Take: The tZERO Markets platform will add to the fast-growing space of digital trading, competing with the likes of Robinhood.
OSTK Price Action: Overstock's shares were trading 16.3% higher to $80.18 on double their usual volume at the time of publication Thursday.
