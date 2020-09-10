Overstock Rallies On FINRA Approval For tZERO Markets

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) were trading higher on Thursday after the company's tZERO subsidiary received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval to launch tZERO Markets.

What Happened: Overstock's wholly owned, blockchain-focused subsidiary tZERO got FINRA member approval to launch tZERO Markets, a retail broker-dealer platform to provide retail brokerage services for digital securities and provide issuers with investment banking and placement agent services in connection with capital-raising activities.

Why It's Important: With the launch of tZERO Markets, customers will have a streamlined experience in trading digital securities.

It will also open avenues for retail investors to access private markets that include a range of issuers, asset types, growth-stage companies, real estate and funds.

"From digitizing a private company’s ownership records to trading through an institutional-grade order-management system, tZERO has built an end-to-end ecosystem that democratizes access to private assets," tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said in a statement.

Initially, tZERO Markets will be launched on the web, followed by mobile applications, subject to regulatory review, the company said.

This will raise the value of tZERO's blockchain-focused platform, as users will have the unique ability to trade cryptocurrencies and traditional securities on one platform.

Benzinga's Take: The tZERO Markets platform will add to the fast-growing space of digital trading, competing with the likes of Robinhood.

OSTK Price Action: Overstock's shares were trading 16.3% higher to $80.18 on double their usual volume at the time of publication Thursday.

