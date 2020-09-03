ChainLink, Cardano & Aave - American Wrap: 9/3/2020

There is a descending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart that indicates a possible bounce for LINK if the $13 support level is held. The entire cryptocurrency market took a big hit in the past 24 hours after the U.S. stock market dropped as well.

Cardano (ADA) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $385 million. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1073, down over 4% on a day-to-day basis.

Aave (LEND) topped at $0.9083 on August 26 and has been declining steadily ever since. At the time of writing, LEND/USD is changing hands at $0.6228, down over 6% on a day-to-day basis and over 31% from the top. Aave has a market value of $802 million and an average daily trading volume of $151 million, which is mostly in line with the recent values. The token is most actively traded on Binance and OKEx. Also, a decent trading volume is registered on a decentralized liquidity provision protocol Uniswap.

