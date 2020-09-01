Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 9/1/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
September 01, 2020 5:49pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Could See $18,000 By October According To Stock-To-Flow Model

Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast. For now, the rejection hasn’t gotten any type of continuation moves from the bears. 

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Jumps To $480 And It’s Eying Up $500

Ethereum has been the leader in this current bull run, way above BTC, XRP, or any other top crypto. There are very few resistance points on the way to $500 and even $1,000. 

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD Struggling To Climb Above $0.30 In A Bull Market

XRP has been struggling for a while even though the majority of the market has been heavily bullish. Ethereum and Bitcoin both had significant breakouts in the past 24 hours while XRP is still trying to climb above $0.30. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies FXStreet

