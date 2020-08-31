Fintech Focus For September 1, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined. - Henry David Thoreau

Fintech Movers: If it were to continue compounding at that rate, bitcoin’s daily volume would exceed that of the US equity market in fewer than 4 years. - Ark

Trading 212 eyes innovation, growth.

USAA, Google Cloud refine claims.

Detroit Venture Partners eye fintech.

LPL adds YCharts to buoy research.

Huobi, OKEx battle over China lead.

Klarna, Affirm, and Brex top unicorns.

JPM to launch new Mastercard offer.

OfferUp, letgo integrated technology.

Wealthbox and SSG intro partnership.

PayPal intros interest free offerings.

Chase, Mastercard partner on a card.

UnionPay unveiled a digital bankcard.

CME is live with Micro E-mini options.

Watch For This: Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook's Decision to Not Take Down Kenosha Militia Page Was a Mistake. - Time

Startup names are getting less silly.

Citadel internship bubble was a blast.

Mick Mulvaney launches hedge fund.

Oregon state police come to Portland.

World’s money, markets visualized.

Malaysia prepares for political circus.

The ultimate mobile banking guide.

Youngsters key in on profit, purpose.

Tesla and Apple slow TD, Robinhood.

Market Moving Headline: We expect volatility to rise further driven by seasonality, upcoming analyst days and election risk. - Goldman Sachs