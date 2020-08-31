Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 8/31/2020

Bitcoin (BTC) hit the intraday high at $11,713 and retreated below has settled above $11,700 on Monday. The first digital asset has been on recovery track from August 27, when it hit the recent bottom of $11,227. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,680, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin's dominance index dropped to 57.8% amid the strong growth of smaller cap coins.

Ethereum suffered an extended consolidation period dropping even below $370 at one point. Eventually, bulls managed to hold a double bottom and bounce back up with a notable breakout above $400 and good continuation.

XRP has been generally weaker than the rest of top coins and has been unable to hit a new 2020-high. The last double top formed on August 17 got a lot of continuation and bears managed to crack $0.30.

Image sourced from Pixabay