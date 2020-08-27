Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap 8/27
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
We can clearly see the first three green candlesticks moving Bitcoin towards $11,600 and the next three giving all the gains back and even droppìng lower. The overall sentiment of Bitcoin continues being positive despite the recent downtrend.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD jumps 4% towards $400 in just three hours
After an extended consolidation period, Ethereum bulls are back in full force, especially after some positive comments by Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair.
XRP/USD massive dump to $0.257 after overall market weakness
According to the CoinMarketCap dominance chart, XRP is now down at 3.3% dominance from its previous high at 3.83%, a low not seen since July 2020. The weakness of XRP is quite apparent now as the digital asset will have very little support on the way down to $0.20.
