Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap 9/20

Bitcoin price appears to be settling around $11,700 after a minor recovery from Thursday’s slump to levels around $11,500. The reversal back to $12,000 is proving to be an uphill task probably because most analysts predict doom before dawn for the largest crypto by market capitalization.

Buyers managed to push Ethereum’s price above $400 again and the daily 12-EMA, currently at 410. The last low of the daily uptrend is still at $365, which means that anything above this level is considered a higher low. For now, the risk of Ethereum shifting into a downtrend is minimal.

Ripple price has been relatively flat compared to the rest of the coins in the past two weeks. The digital asset has created a double top which is considered a bearish reversal pattern but sellers don’t seem to have enough strength to continue pushing XRP price down.