Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap 9/20
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD commences consolidation above $10,700 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price appears to be settling around $11,700 after a minor recovery from Thursday’s slump to levels around $11,500. The reversal back to $12,000 is proving to be an uphill task probably because most analysts predict doom before dawn for the largest crypto by market capitalization.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD price could set a new 2020-high above $450
Buyers managed to push Ethereum’s price above $400 again and the daily 12-EMA, currently at 410. The last low of the daily uptrend is still at $365, which means that anything above this level is considered a higher low. For now, the risk of Ethereum shifting into a downtrend is minimal.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD weaker than the rest as its price continues to trade below $0.30
Ripple price has been relatively flat compared to the rest of the coins in the past two weeks. The digital asset has created a double top which is considered a bearish reversal pattern but sellers don’t seem to have enough strength to continue pushing XRP price down.
