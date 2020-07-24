Trading Activity In Emerging Names Increased On OTC Markets In June
Bellweather companies like Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), and Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY) remained among the most actively traded names on OTC Markets in June, though data from OTC Markets Group shows that a number of more emerging companies also saw large volume increases.
Overall, dollar trading volume on the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, rose 5% from May to June. This slight increase coincided with a steady (relative to recent months) rise in the market. The OTCQX Composite Index rose 3% in June and oscillated within a 96 point range, its smallest range since February.
On the OTCQB Venture Market, home to more early stage companies, volatility remains elevated. Dollar trading volume on the OTCQB Market rose 49% as the OTCQB Venture Index rose about 10%.
Companies That Experienced Big Volume Increases
As is typically the case, Roche and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) were the two most actively traded securities on OTCQX in June. But it was actually the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) that experienced one of the greatest increases in dollar volume.
More than $275 million worth of ETHE shares traded in the ethereum-backed security June, a 593% increase from May. That represents roughly 45% of ETHE’s year-to-date volume.
Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) experienced a 147% increase in trading volume last month. The company had previously announced layoffs of roughly 20,000 employees in May as it copes with reduced air travel. And yet, roughly 53% of Air Canada’s year-to-date volume occurred in June as traders may have been positioning themselves for an economic reopening.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTCQX: SMICY) was also among the most actively traded names thanks to a 205% dollar volume increase from May to June. SMICY has been on a big run of late, opening June at $11.50 per share and hitting as high as $27.54 as recently as July 13.
And in a sector that is notoriously volatile, multi-state cannabis operator Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PLNHF) experienced a 595% dollar volume increase in June, by far the largest increase among cannabis companies. PLNHF opened June at $1.31, and the following day the company reported a 21% increase in year-over-year revenue during the first quarter. That catalyst helped shares get as high as $2.65 on July 20.
On the OTCQB Market, CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) remained the most actively traded security for the month and entire year. Shares of the Washington-based pharma company reached an all-time high of $10.01 on June 30.
June was also a big month for a number of other small-cap biotech names, including
Byrna Technologies (OTCQB: BYRN), Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: IPIX), and Humanigen, Inc. (OTCQB: HGEN). All three securities experienced month-over-month volume increases of 400% or more in June.
Below is a list of the most active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in June.
OTCQX
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
June Dollar Volume
|
Roche Holding Ltd
|
$1,881,443,745
|
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
|
$1,141,002,009
|
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
|
$275,468,372
|
Air Canada
|
$216,074,393
|
Danone
|
$179,171,682
|
adidas AG
|
$133,910,861
|
Anglo American plc
|
$126,303,213
|
Experian plc
|
$114,534,837
|
BNP Paribas
|
$109,188,540
|
Infineon Technologies AG
|
$82,140,599
OTCQB
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
June Dollar Volume
|
CytoDyn Inc.
|
$1,031,931,939
|
Fannie Mae
|
$186,808,754
|
Freddie Mac
|
$86,817,576
|
Humanigen, Inc.
|
$61,051,889
|
Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
|
$47,851,391
|
Ecoark Holdings, Inc.
|
$44,912,423
|
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
$43,107,869
|
TPT Global Tech, Inc.
|
$33,207,421
|
Vystar Corp.
|
$32,485,555
|
Byrna Technologies Inc.
|
$30,518,392
