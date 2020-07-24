Trading Activity In Emerging Names Increased On OTC Markets In June

Bellweather companies like Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), and Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY) remained among the most actively traded names on OTC Markets in June, though data from OTC Markets Group shows that a number of more emerging companies also saw large volume increases.

Overall, dollar trading volume on the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, rose 5% from May to June. This slight increase coincided with a steady (relative to recent months) rise in the market. The OTCQX Composite Index rose 3% in June and oscillated within a 96 point range, its smallest range since February.

On the OTCQB Venture Market, home to more early stage companies, volatility remains elevated. Dollar trading volume on the OTCQB Market rose 49% as the OTCQB Venture Index rose about 10%.

Companies That Experienced Big Volume Increases

As is typically the case, Roche and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) were the two most actively traded securities on OTCQX in June. But it was actually the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) that experienced one of the greatest increases in dollar volume.

More than $275 million worth of ETHE shares traded in the ethereum-backed security June, a 593% increase from May. That represents roughly 45% of ETHE’s year-to-date volume.

Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) experienced a 147% increase in trading volume last month. The company had previously announced layoffs of roughly 20,000 employees in May as it copes with reduced air travel. And yet, roughly 53% of Air Canada’s year-to-date volume occurred in June as traders may have been positioning themselves for an economic reopening.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTCQX: SMICY) was also among the most actively traded names thanks to a 205% dollar volume increase from May to June. SMICY has been on a big run of late, opening June at $11.50 per share and hitting as high as $27.54 as recently as July 13.

And in a sector that is notoriously volatile, multi-state cannabis operator Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PLNHF) experienced a 595% dollar volume increase in June, by far the largest increase among cannabis companies. PLNHF opened June at $1.31, and the following day the company reported a 21% increase in year-over-year revenue during the first quarter. That catalyst helped shares get as high as $2.65 on July 20.

On the OTCQB Market, CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) remained the most actively traded security for the month and entire year. Shares of the Washington-based pharma company reached an all-time high of $10.01 on June 30.

June was also a big month for a number of other small-cap biotech names, including

Byrna Technologies (OTCQB: BYRN), Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: IPIX), and Humanigen, Inc. (OTCQB: HGEN). All three securities experienced month-over-month volume increases of 400% or more in June.

Below is a list of the most active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in June.

OTCQX

Company Name Symbol June Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY $1,881,443,745 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $1,141,002,009 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $275,468,372 Air Canada ACDVF $216,074,393 Danone DANOY $179,171,682 adidas AG ADDYY $133,910,861 Anglo American plc NGLOY $126,303,213 Experian plc EXPGY $114,534,837 BNP Paribas BNPQY $109,188,540 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $82,140,599

OTCQB

Company Name Symbol June Dollar Volume CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $1,031,931,939 Fannie Mae FNMA $186,808,754 Freddie Mac FMCC $86,817,576 Humanigen, Inc. HGEN $61,051,889 Nextech AR Solutions Corp. NEXCF $47,851,391 Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST $44,912,423 Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. IPIX $43,107,869 TPT Global Tech, Inc. TPTW $33,207,421 Vystar Corp. VYST $32,485,555 Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN $30,518,392

