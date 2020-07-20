Why Mastercard's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares were trading higher on Monday,

The company announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency program making it simpler and faster for partners to bring secure, compliant payment cards to market.

Wirex has become the first native cryptocurrency platform to be given a Mastercard principal membership, allowing it to directly issue payment cards.

"We are very excited for Wirex to be the first crypto-native company granted principal membership from Mastercard," said Pavel Matveev, CEO of Wirex. "It represents a growing interest and recognition in the acceptance of cryptocurrency by leading bodies and regulators and will help us to realize our vision of empowering everyone to experience a world where all currencies, traditional and crypto, are equal," adds Matveev.

MasterCard shares were trading up 2.88% at $312.81 during the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $199.99.