Beaxy Democratizes Access To Digital Assets With Prime Trust Partnership

Beaxy, a next-generation digital asset exchange, partnered with Prime Trust, allowing users the ability to use bank wires and ACH to move their fiat directly into the exchange for the purchase of cryptocurrencies.

What Happened?

Beaxy is a holistic way to trade cryptocurrencies. The firm’s core product portfolio consists of artificial intelligence and mobile trading capabilities, allowing users a better way to understand and act on cryptocurrency market insights.

As part of a vision to unlock access to cryptocurrency markets, Beaxy will allow users to store their USD, CAD, EUR, JPY and GBP in FDIC insured accounts at Prime Trust for conversion and use in the investing and trading of blockchain projects and tokens.

"Customer funds are stored with a U.S. Trust company giving added security and peace of mind to the end-user," said Brain Peterson, a chairman at Beaxy. "Additionally, Beaxy becomes one of three major exchanges globally to offer six fiat quote currency pairs to buy major cryptocurrencies."

Why It Matters

Overall, Beaxy’s new tool cut down on the entry barriers to digital assets.

The ability to transact with their existing fiat is an extension of the firm’s recent rebranding and management shakeup.

“We rebuilt the whole platform from the ground up, launching version 2.0 on the web, as well as iOS and Android,” Nick Murphy told Benzinga in a recent interview. “We provide the train tracks for anybody to get into crypto.”

Photo by Worldspectrum from Pexels.