Bitcoin SV, EOS & Kyber - American Wrap: 6/7/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
July 06, 2020 5:07pm   Comments
Bitcoin SV Technical Analysis: BSV/USD Eyeing Up $200 After A Massive 22% Price Boost

Bitcoin SV is making a comeback after a ridiculous 22% breakout almost hitting $200 for the first time since June 11. Of course, BSV is currently inside a daily uptrend and above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. 

EOS Technical Analysis: EOS/USD Still Facing Resistance At $2.61 Despite Huge 8% Increase In Price

After holding two higher lows in a row at $2.3 and $2.32 respectively, EOS has now confirmed a daily uptrend. Buyers have pushed the digital asset above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which crossed bearishly on June 14. 

Kyber Network Technical Analysis: KNC/USD Eyeing Up $2 Again After A Brief And Healthy Consolidation

Kyber Network has been outperforming basically the entire crypto market for the past month. On July 3, KNC/USD hit a new 2020-high at $2.05, a level not seen since May 2018. After two days of healthy consolidation, KNC bulls are back and eying up $2 again.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

