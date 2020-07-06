Bitcoin SV, EOS & Kyber - American Wrap: 6/7/2020

Bitcoin SV is making a comeback after a ridiculous 22% breakout almost hitting $200 for the first time since June 11. Of course, BSV is currently inside a daily uptrend and above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.

After holding two higher lows in a row at $2.3 and $2.32 respectively, EOS has now confirmed a daily uptrend. Buyers have pushed the digital asset above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which crossed bearishly on June 14.

Kyber Network has been outperforming basically the entire crypto market for the past month. On July 3, KNC/USD hit a new 2020-high at $2.05, a level not seen since May 2018. After two days of healthy consolidation, KNC bulls are back and eying up $2 again.

Image sourced from Pixabay