Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & EOS - American Wrap: 6/22/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
June 22, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & EOS - American Wrap: 6/22/2020

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Fighting For $9,500 And Daily EMAs

After a calm weekend, Bitcoin sees a significant bounce from $9,269 to $9,509. Bulls were stopped right at $9,500, but they have managed to push BTC above the daily 12-EMA at $9,431 and the 26-EMA a $9,424. Both EMAs were extremely close to a bear break but it seems this move will stop it. 

Ethereum Market Outlook: ETH/USD Eyeing Up $250 And Ready For Another Bull Run After Holding Key Trendline Support Level

Ethereum was losing a lot of strength in the past week but managed to stay above a long-term trendline formed on May 11. The current bounce is significant and inches away from the last daily high at $237.21. If the buyers can break and close above this level, Ethereum will be in a confirmed daily uptrend and ready to crack $250. 

EOS Market Update: Cryptocurrency Scam PlusToken Moved $67 Million In EOS To Anonymous Address

According to the EOSX block browser, the recipient's account with the name jnhgvbkkfdjf was created a few minutes before the transaction. At the moment the funds are still there, and there are no other operations associated with this address.  Over 26 million EOS tokens ($67 million) were transferred to the initial wallet to this, according to Whale Alert.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com