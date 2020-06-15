Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 6/15/2020

Bitcoin had another leg down today on June 15, however, bulls have managed to push Bitcoin back up from a low of $8,910. The current daily candlestick is a bullish reversal candlestick and indicates that bulls are still interested in buying Bitcoin.

Of course, Bitcoin will encounter more resistance levels towards $10,000 now. Let’s check out some of the closest resistance points Bitcoin is facing.

Things weren’t looking good for Ethereum and the majority of cryptos. The bulls seem to be back and have managed to push ETH up to $228, close to the daily 26-EMA. This is an important support level that if defended, would indicate Ethereum is still slightly bullish.

The first days of the week the cryptocurrency market has stared with a bearish mood as the decline that started over the weekend has continued. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The decrease in the market has affected its capitalization, which has lost $10 Bln in just 24 hours.

