Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 6/15/2020
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Defends $8,900, Where Are The Resistance Levels? – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin had another leg down today on June 15, however, bulls have managed to push Bitcoin back up from a low of $8,910. The current daily candlestick is a bullish reversal candlestick and indicates that bulls are still interested in buying Bitcoin.
Of course, Bitcoin will encounter more resistance levels towards $10,000 now. Let’s check out some of the closest resistance points Bitcoin is facing.
Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH/USD Push Towards $228 Indicates A Slight Recovery
Things weren’t looking good for Ethereum and the majority of cryptos. The bulls seem to be back and have managed to push ETH up to $228, close to the daily 26-EMA. This is an important support level that if defended, would indicate Ethereum is still slightly bullish.
XRP Price Analysis – Expecting $0.15 Soon
The first days of the week the cryptocurrency market has stared with a bearish mood as the decline that started over the weekend has continued. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
The decrease in the market has affected its capitalization, which has lost $10 Bln in just 24 hours.
