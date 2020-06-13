Binance Launches Quarterly BTC/USD Futures With Up To 125x Leverage

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain company focused on crypto infrastructure, announced the launch of BTC/USD Quarterly Futures with leverage up to 125 times.

The contracts come as an extension of Binance’s already diverse portfolio of financial instruments and will offer increased trading efficiency.

"Since launching Binance Futures in September 2019, we worked hard to provide a stable, fast, and low-fee futures platform for our users," said Changpeng Zhao, founder, and CEO of Binance. "Today, we are pleased to announce our first quarterly settlement futures contracts, which complements our existing range of financial products."

The contracts will be settled in BTC tokens and expire on the last Friday of the corresponding three-month period.

“Delivery futures have a significant role in commodity trading and hedging, so we are ensuring we are ready as the crypto market matures and users adopt similar trading strategies," said Zhao.

To learn more about leveraged exposure to cryptocurrency products, please visit binance.com/en.

Photo by Bongkarn Thanyakij from Pexels.