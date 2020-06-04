Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap 6/4

FXStreet  
June 04, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap 6/4

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaching $10,000 again - Confluence Detector

With Bitcoin getting close to the critical $10,000 resistance level, it’s important to look for areas and points of resistance around this level. BTC/USD is trading at $9,800 at the time of writing.

The Technical Confluence Indicator is not showing a lot of resistance points towards $10,000. The major resistance area is close at $9,821 where the Pivot Point 1 Week R1 is currently standing.

Ethereum Market Overview: ETH/USD keeps a bullish trend while Grayscale’s Ethereum trust shows 679% YTD returns

Ethereum looks strong and is trading at $245 at the time of writing. After a quick dip today, bulls managed to buy it back and create a bullish reversal candlestick. ETH/USD is in a daily uptrend and only facing two major resistance levels at $247.14 and the high set on June 2 at $253.47.

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD is inside a daily symmetrical triangle waiting for a clear breakout

Bulls can find a clear resistance level at $49.92, the high set on June 2 before the massive rejection. Unfortunately, that’s not the only resistance point as Litecoin formed another high at $50.87 back on April 30. The daily RSI has cooled off and LTC continues trading above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the daily chart. The nearest and most important support level is the low on June 2, at $44.54, marked with the green horizontal line.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BTC ETH FXStreet LTCCryptocurrency News Forex Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com