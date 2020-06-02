Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Surges Past $10,000 As Protests Rage In US
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 6:19am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Surges Past $10,000 As Protests Rage In US

Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday evening surged past the psychological mark of $10,000 for the first time since February.

What Happened

The world's leading cryptocurrency reached as high as $10,199.56 in the day's trade, its highest level in 90 days, but 26% below its 52-week high of $13,796.49.

The surge comes amid protests raging across the United States following the death of George Floyd, disrupting economic activity, including forcing multiple companies to board up their retail outlets.

Former Wall Street hedge fund manager and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTC: BRPHF), Michael Novogratz, on Monday ahead of BTC crossing the $10,000 level said "[all] the tragic turmoil in the [U.S.] adds to the narrative."

"Also watch Gold vs Bitcoin. [If] that chart breaks [higher,] it will turbo boost Bitcoin," he added.

U.S. futures were trading slightly lower early Tuesday, in contrast with the BTC's surge. Gold was down 0.15% at $1,747.60 as well. Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 had all closed higher on Monday.

Price Action

Bitcoin traded 5.7% higher at $10,117 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Other cryptocurrencies were similarly up in line with expectations, as Bitcoin is mostly known to drive marketwide movements. The overall cryptocurrency market has a valuation of $284 billion at press time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

These Were The Most Active Securities On OTC Markets In April
What You Need To Know About Bitcoin's Halving
The Spread of COVID-19 Has Caused Massive Volume Spikes In Securities On OTC Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin protestsCryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com