Elon Musk Reveals He Owns 'Only 0.25 Bitcoins' In Crypto Convo With JK Rowling

Engaging in a Twitter conversation with "Harry Potter" series author J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk revealed how much bitcoin he owns.

What Happened

Rowling, the British millionaire author, disagreed with a tweet that stated, “Wizards still need to trust Gringotts Bank. Bitcoin fixes this.”

Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX, jumped on the opportunity to criticize the government, saying that “massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet [...] money look solid by comparison.”

He later added that he "still only" owns 0.25 bitcoins.

I don’t think I trust this. https://t.co/ziZzKg1aS0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2020

Earlier this year, talking on the Third Row Podcast host, Musk clarified his views on the leading digital currency.

"I’m neither here nor there on bitcoin," Musk said, adding that he thinks the bitcoin white paper is "pretty clever."

Why It Matters

Rowling found herself in the middle of the so-called "Crypto Twitter," the community of crypto experts and enthusiasts, after she asked one cryptocurreny reporter to explain the concept of bitcoin to her. The community is known to fiercely express their thoughts and opinions on the subject.

Rowling later wrote she's afraid she'll never be able to log in to Twitter "without someone getting angry I don't own Bitcoin."

"One day you’ll see a wizened old woman in the street, trying to trade a Harry Potter book for a potato. Be kind. She did try to understand."

BTC Price Action

Bitcoin traded around $9,451 at press time, having dropped about 1% in price over the last 24 hours.

