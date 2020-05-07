Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ripple & Monero - American Wrap: 5/7/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
May 07, 2020 7:42pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ripple & Monero - American Wrap: 5/7/2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Bulls Are In Touching Distance Of 10K

Ahead of the big halving event next week the bitcoin bulls are out in full force. The price is trading 7% higher on the session and a stone's throw away from the 10K level. 

Looking closer at the chart we can see that the black trendline has been taken out in a very classic technical move. It could be retested in the medium term if the 10K level acts as a resistance zone but only time will tell. 

Ripple Price Analysis: A Break Of This Chart Pattern Could Give Us Some Great Clues

Ripple trades higher on the session but is seriously lagging behind the digital gold that is bitcoin. There is now a chart pattern that has developed on the hourly chart below and a break of this pattern could help us determine the future path of XRP. 

The pattern has a flat bottom which is now a support zone at 0.2079. If this level breaks the price could hit lower level and the next meaningful support lies at the psychological 0.20 level. On the topside, the price will need to break the patterns trendline to move higher and the next target would be the wave high of 0.2361.

Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD Jumps Above Daily SMA200, $63.00 Within Reach

Monero (XMR) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The coin has gained 6% since the beginning of the day and hit the intraday high at $61.61. Monero is the 14th largest digital asset with the market capitalization of $1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $117 million. 

Image source by Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrenciesCryptocurrency Earnings News Economics Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com