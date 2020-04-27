Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Another Chinese Bitcoin Mining Device Maker Files To Go Public In US
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 12:13am   Comments
Share:
Another Chinese Bitcoin Mining Device Maker Files To Go Public In US

Bitcoin (BTC) mining equipment manufacturer Ebang International Holdings has filed to go public in the United States, CoinDesk reported Saturday.

What Happened

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, Ebang said it is looking to raise up to $100 million in the initial public offering with each Class A ordinary share priced at $0.00013, CoinDesk noted.

The company based in Hangzhou, China, said it intends to apply to get its shares listed on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker "EBON."

The underwriters for the IPO include Hong Kong-based asset management firm AMTD Global Markets Ltd. and Chicago-based investment banking firm Loop Capital Markets LLC., according to the filing.

Why It Matters

Ebang is the latest in a string of Chinese companies looking to go public in the U.S., even as they face increased scrutiny over risk of securities fraud, after the Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE: LK) incident.

Rival Bitcoin mining equipment maker Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) went public at Nasdaq in November last year. Its stock is down 53% from the IPO offering price of $9 at press time at $4.23.

Bitmain, which has the largest market share in the mining equipment industry, has also been looking to go public in the U.S. for over a year, as reported by Bloomberg.

All three companies sought to go public in Hong Kong earlier unsuccessfully.

Price Action

Bitcoin shares traded 2% higher at $7,759.08 at press time on Sunday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN + LK)

Citron Calls GSX Techedu 'Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud Since 2011,' Company Says Report False
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Perfectly Captures Day Trading This Market (Video)
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; JPMorgan Posts Lower Q1 Profit
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Short Sellers IPOs Global Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com