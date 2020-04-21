Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/21/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 21, 2020 6:31pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Finds Resistance At A Key Level And Could Move Lower

Today bitcoin is trading just above flat as the bulls manage to stem the losses seen on Monday's session. Now the chart structure looks pretty bearish as the market has made a lower high but the orange support zone close to the 38.2% Fib zone would need to be broken to complete the bearish picture. If broken that would make a lower high lower low wave pattern. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Bear Flag Remains A Big Risk

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 0.40% in the session on Tuesday. 

ETH/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the red, after $190 rejection. 

Price action remains within the confinements of a bearish flag structure. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD Giving Up $40 Again Could Be Very Punishing

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.50 % in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD at risk of another fall, following critical flag breach. 

The price breached the noted daily flag and has retested, leaving the door open to the bears. 

Image sourced by Pixabay

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Economics Markets General

